TD Asset Management Inc. Has $19.27 Million Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,812 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $19,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at $24,332,202.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RS opened at $199.53 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $144.74 and a 52-week high of $211.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.64 and its 200-day moving average is $185.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

