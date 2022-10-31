TD Asset Management Inc. Has $20.31 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 487,439 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 32,194 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $20,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 78.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 66.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in eBay by 62.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on eBay to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.23.

EBAY opened at $40.32 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $77.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

