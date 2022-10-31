TD Asset Management Inc. Has $20.34 Million Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 457,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $20,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Terminix Global Stock Performance

Shares of Terminix Global stock opened at $37.87 on Monday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.42). Terminix Global had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Terminix Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

