TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Parker-Hannifin worth $17,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,459,108,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $291.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PH. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.67.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.