TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $17,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Sun Communities by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

SUI opened at $133.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.75. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.71%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

