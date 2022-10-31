TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,800 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 626,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $17,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,012,000 after buying an additional 707,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 108,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 104,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,577,000 after purchasing an additional 99,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth about $2,146,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $30.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 70.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

