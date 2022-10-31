TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,258 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,258 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $18,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 69,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 36,155 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,068,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,881,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $86.45 on Monday. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.39.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

