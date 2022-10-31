TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 433 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Markel worth $17,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in Markel by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 48 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 48 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Markel Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKL. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,201.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,163.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,264.13. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 682.72 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $13.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.43 by ($7.65). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $19.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current year.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

