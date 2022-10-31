Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Holdings Decreased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter worth about $223,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 21,690 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Teradata by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 352,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,368,000 after buying an additional 40,285 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Teradata by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 508,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,045,000 after buying an additional 85,844 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $2,095,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $31.63 on Monday. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $57.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. Teradata’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.89.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

