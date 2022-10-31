The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 15.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 15.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Chemours by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,804,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,793,000 after purchasing an additional 138,945 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 16.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Chemours from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Chemours Stock Down 0.8 %

CC opened at $28.67 on Monday. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.02.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

