The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,492 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Progressive by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after buying an additional 4,980,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Progressive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,181,877,000 after buying an additional 510,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,002,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,184,000 after buying an additional 46,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,969,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,507,000 after buying an additional 370,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $129.70 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.66 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,688 shares of company stock worth $9,889,739. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.54.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

