Truist Financial Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $160.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on META. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $174.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $222.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.43.

Shares of META opened at $99.20 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $96.38 and a twelve month high of $353.83. The company has a market cap of $266.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.22.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,306 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

