Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 47,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,873,000 after buying an additional 253,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $224.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

