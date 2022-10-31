Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 209 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of ResMed by 31.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 15,743 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Down 5.8 %

NYSE RMD opened at $218.73 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $275.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.52 and its 200-day moving average is $218.82.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at $25,344,445.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $1,217,741.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,675,070.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at $25,344,445.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,484 shares of company stock worth $8,874,747. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

