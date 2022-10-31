Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Stock Position Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of VCR opened at $242.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.78 and its 200-day moving average is $253.94. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

