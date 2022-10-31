Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 24,550.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 56.0% during the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

ESGV opened at $67.68 on Monday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $88.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.70.

