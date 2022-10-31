Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,368.8% in the second quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $225.14 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.68.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

