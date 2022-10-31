Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Holdings Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 120.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.30% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIOO. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,169,000 after purchasing an additional 576,467 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 131.2% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 136,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 77,282 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 344.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after purchasing an additional 68,338 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,688,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,803,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $181.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.44. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $160.01 and a 52 week high of $223.78.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.