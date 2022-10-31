Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stock Position Reduced by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,813 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Highlander Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 334,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 128,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 158,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

NYSE:VRT opened at $14.96 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

