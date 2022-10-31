Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,972 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.59.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $163.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.