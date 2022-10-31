Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 4,782 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Toro by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC opened at $106.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.59. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $107.76.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $365,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,266.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $365,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,266.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $156,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,232 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

