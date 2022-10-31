Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires New Shares in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,803 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BancFirst by 1,245.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in BancFirst by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BancFirst by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt sold 9,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $1,045,166.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BancFirst news, Director C L. Craig, Jr. sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $530,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,748.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt sold 9,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $1,045,166.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,840 shares of company stock worth $2,682,611 in the last ninety days. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BANF. StockNews.com began coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BancFirst to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on BancFirst to $105.00 in a report on Thursday.

BANF opened at $95.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.37. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

