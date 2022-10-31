Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7,580.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 2.7 %

VRSK stock opened at $181.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186 in the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

