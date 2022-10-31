Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 1,229 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 203.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 54.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 307.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 68.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on HubSpot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.91.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $289.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.99 and its 200 day moving average is $324.15.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,206,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $2,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 658,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,206,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,930,950. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

