Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 3,011 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $413.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.57. The company has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $501.54.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

