Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 9,523 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 174.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 358.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,479.0% in the first quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 324,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after acquiring an additional 211,402 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after acquiring an additional 175,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $102.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.55. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $143.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CINF. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

