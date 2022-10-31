Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 88.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CSGP. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

CoStar Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $82.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 96.37 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.23.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

