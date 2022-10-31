Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

DocuSign stock opened at $48.73 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.13 and a 12 month high of $288.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.35.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

