Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

MU stock opened at $54.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

