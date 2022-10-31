Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 537.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $797.33.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $836.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $721.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $680.46. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $839.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total transaction of $211,647.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,117 shares of company stock worth $34,307,781 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

