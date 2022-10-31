Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 159.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 312.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 47.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 12.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATHM. CLSA raised shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

Autohome Stock Performance

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $27.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.23. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $40.99.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $258.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.17 million. Autohome had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

