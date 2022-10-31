Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.63 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,096,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 21,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 17.9 %

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,611 shares of company stock worth $8,096,131 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $70.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.21. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.