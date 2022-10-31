Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLI. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 44.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of RLI by 52.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of RLI to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.67.

Shares of RLI opened at $128.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.32. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $96.22 and a twelve month high of $129.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 34.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

