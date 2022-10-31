Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $1.44 Million in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.77% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Essex LLC now owns 465,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 122,409 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 351,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,070,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 702.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 143,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 160,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $19.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.