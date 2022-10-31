Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $849,070,000 after buying an additional 8,647,468 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $241,965,000 after buying an additional 7,003,848 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,606,000. Finally, Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,981,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

