Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,802,000 after purchasing an additional 630,238 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 3,884.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 474,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,771,000 after purchasing an additional 462,342 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $783,989,000 after purchasing an additional 336,781 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,191,000 after purchasing an additional 156,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN opened at $188.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.80. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $713.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

