Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 31,573 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 31,573 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,188,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028,406 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 39.6% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,155,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,401 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $57,633,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 462.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 742,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,734,000 after purchasing an additional 610,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 30.3% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,422,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $93,714,000 after purchasing an additional 562,779 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Twitter in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.39.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $53.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.67. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $55.64. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In related news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,651.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,799 shares of company stock worth $1,381,762. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

