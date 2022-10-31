Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $284.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $285.35.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.36.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

