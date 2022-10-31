Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $47,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.8% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 176,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 36,159 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,313 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 11,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $36.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.84. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

