Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,981.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $35,839.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,367.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $192.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.40.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $142.67 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.31 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.17.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.73 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

