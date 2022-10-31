Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Xylem worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Xylem by 3.6% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 833,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,654 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in Xylem by 15.2% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 153,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,098,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Xylem by 6.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xylem Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XYL. Northcoast Research began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.89.

XYL stock opened at $102.52 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $134.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average is $87.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.