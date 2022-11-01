16,625 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 103.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at $234,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAY opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.41.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.