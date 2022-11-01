3,342 Shares in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SLG opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average of $51.05. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.77 and a 1-year high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently -286.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered SL Green Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

