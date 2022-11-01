5,825 Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 99.9% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DMXF stock opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.82 and a 12 month high of $71.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.72.

