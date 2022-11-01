Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Short Interest Up 8.8% in October

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACU shares. StockNews.com lowered Acme United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Acme United from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acme United during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Acme United by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acme United by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Acme United by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Acme United by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 128,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Price Performance

Acme United Announces Dividend

Shares of ACU stock opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.56. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $84.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is 36.13%.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

