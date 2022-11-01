Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Short Interest Up 5.3% in October

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,900 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 374,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 39.2 %

Shares of ATNM stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $13.89.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.48% and a negative net margin of 2,165.56%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATNM shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

