Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 47.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAP stock opened at $189.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.46 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.76.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

