Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $189.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.46 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.00.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

