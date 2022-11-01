Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 2.4 %

WMS opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.26. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on WMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total value of $845,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total transaction of $263,632.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,131.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total transaction of $845,288.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,694 shares of company stock valued at $62,363,942 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.