Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 14,040 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 53,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 267,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 47.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

